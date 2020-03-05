-
Padraig Harrington shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Padraig Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 49th at 2 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett, and Adam Long are tied for 6th at 3 under.
Harrington's tee shot went 257 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Harrington got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.
