In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his round tied for 93rd at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Westwood's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Westwood got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Westwood to even-par for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to even for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Westwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Westwood's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.