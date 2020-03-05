-
Lee Westwood shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his round tied for 93rd at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Westwood's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Westwood got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Westwood to even-par for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to even for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 third, Westwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Westwood's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
