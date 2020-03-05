In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Stewart Cink hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Cink tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Cink's tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cink's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.