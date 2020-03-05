Brian Gay hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Gay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Gay had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Gay chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even-par for the round.

Gay hit his tee shot 270 yards to the fairway bunker on the 480-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.