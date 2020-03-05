Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 11th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett, and Adam Long are tied for 6th at 3 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Hoffman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Hoffman's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hoffman had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 277 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoffman's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.