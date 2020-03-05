In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Vijay Singh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Singh finished his round tied for 94th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Singh got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 1 over for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Singh got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Singh to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Singh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Singh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Singh to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Singh's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Singh got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 4 over for the round.