Steve Stricker shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Steve Stricker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Stricker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Stricker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stricker to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stricker had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Stricker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.
