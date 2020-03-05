In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Phil Mickelson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 109th at 5 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Mickelson's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

Mickelson tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

Mickelson his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mickelson to 5 over for the round.