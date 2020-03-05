-
Strong putting brings Davis Love III an even-par round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
Davis Love III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Love III finished his round tied for 41st at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Davis Love III had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Davis Love III to 1 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Love III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to even for the round.
