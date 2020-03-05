In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Robert Gamez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Gamez finished his day in 120th at 11 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Gamez's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Gamez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gamez to 2 over for the round.

Gamez got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gamez to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Gamez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gamez to 2 over for the round.

Gamez's tee shot went 255 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Gamez to 7 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Gamez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gamez to 11 over for the round.