Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 16, 2020
Highlights
Wyndham Clark drains 27-foot birdie putt at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Wyndham Clark makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.
At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Clark's tee shot went 322 yards to the native area, his second shot went 77 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Clark's his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
