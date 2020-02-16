Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the par-5 first, Morikawa chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Morikawa had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 240 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Morikawa's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing five-putt for triple bogey putting him at 1 over for the day.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.