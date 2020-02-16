-
-
J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 16, 2020
-
Highlights
J.T. Poston sinks birdie putt from the fringe at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, J.T. Poston rolls in a 22-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Joel Dahmen, Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Hideki Matsuyama, and Scott Brown are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poston hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.