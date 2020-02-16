Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Muñoz hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 17th. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.