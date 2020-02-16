-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Xander Schauffele makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Scott Brown, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele's tee shot went 251 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
