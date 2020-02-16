In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Denny McCarthy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 4th at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Scott Brown, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, and Max Homa are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 503-yard par-5 first, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McCarthy to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, McCarthy took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and two putted for bogey. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.