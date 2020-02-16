In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, and Max Homa; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 45-foot putt for eagle. This put DeChambeau at 2 under for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, DeChambeau hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 17th. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.