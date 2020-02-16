In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Sam Burns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Burns finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Joel Dahmen, and Scott Brown are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Sam Burns hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Burns hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Burns's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Burns's 175 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.