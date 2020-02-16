Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Scott Brown, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-5 11th, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Schenk's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's tee shot went 223 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Schenk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schenk had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.