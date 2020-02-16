-
Adam Schenk shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Scott Brown, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-5 11th, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Schenk's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's tee shot went 223 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Schenk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schenk had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.
