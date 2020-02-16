-
Jon Rahm shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm's excellent tee shot yields birdie at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jon Rahm hits his 150-yard tee shot to 10-feet then makes the putt for birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rahm had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
