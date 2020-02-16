In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Talor Gooch hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Gooch's tee shot went 253 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Gooch his approach went 43 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gooch's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Gooch's his second shot went 31 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.