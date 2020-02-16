Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Scheffler had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

Scheffler missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-5 first, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Scheffler's 182 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.