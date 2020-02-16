-
Tyler Duncan shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan makes a 29-foot birdie on No. 18 at GenesisIn the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Tyler Duncan makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 64th at 8 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Duncan chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 first, Duncan chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.
