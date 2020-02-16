Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Ancer had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Ancer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 sixth green, Ancer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at 1 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.