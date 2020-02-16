-
Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
