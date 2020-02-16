In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, and Bryson DeChambeau; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Homa's 191 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Homa's tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Homa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Homa had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Homa's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.