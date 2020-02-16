-
-
Max Homa shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 16, 2020
-
Highlights
Max Homa nearly aces No. 6 at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Max Homa lands his 205-yard tee shot on the back of the green and nearly rolls it into the cup, stopping his ball 1 foot from the par-3 6th hole. He would tap in for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, and Bryson DeChambeau; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Homa's 191 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Homa's tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Homa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Homa had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Homa's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.