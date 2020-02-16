J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day in 63rd at 6 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

Spaun got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Spaun had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 6 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Spaun had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Spaun's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.