Si Woo Kim hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 4th at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Scott Brown, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, and Max Homa are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim sank his approach from 126 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kim's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.