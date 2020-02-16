In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Harold Varner III hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 189 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Varner III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 1 under for the round.

Varner III got a double bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Varner III hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Varner III's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 3 over for the round.