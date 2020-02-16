Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rodgers finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Patrick Rodgers hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers's tee shot went 146 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Rodgers hit an approach shot from 195 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.