  • Brooks Koepka putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 final round in the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Brooks Koepka holes his 39-foot greenside bunker shot and makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka defies odds and holes bunker shot at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Brooks Koepka holes his 39-foot greenside bunker shot and makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.