Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Joel Dahmen, Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Hideki Matsuyama, and Scott Brown are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Brooks Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brooks Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Koepka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka's tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Koepka's tee shot went 155 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.