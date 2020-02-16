In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Martin Trainer hit 1 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 49th at 1 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Joel Dahmen, Matt Kuchar, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Scott Brown are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a 271 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Trainer chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 14th, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Trainer his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Trainer's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.