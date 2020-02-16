Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Joel Dahmen, Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Hideki Matsuyama, and Scott Brown are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Cantlay missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Cantlay went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.