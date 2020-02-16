Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Joel Dahmen, and Scott Brown are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Griffin chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin's tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Griffin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Griffin's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.