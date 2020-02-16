Patrick Reed hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 51st at 2 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Reed's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Reed his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 2 over for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 over for the round.