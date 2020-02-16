In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Joseph Bramlett hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Scott Brown, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Bramlett's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 4 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Bramlett's tee shot went 282 yards to the native area, his second shot went 132 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Bramlett to 4 over for the round.