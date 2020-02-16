In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Russell Henley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Henley's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Henley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Henley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Henley to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 over for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Henley to 4 over for the round.