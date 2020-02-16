  • Russell Henley shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, where Dustin Johnson's scorecard was as much of a roller coaster as his crazy birdie putt, Tiger Woods recorded his second four-putt in as many starts and Rory McIlroy co-leads with Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott.
    The Takeaway

    DJ's lucky lip-in, Tiger's four-putt, Rory co-leads

