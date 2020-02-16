-
Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen drains 39-foot birdie on No. 16 at GenesisIn the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Joel Dahmen makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Dahmen's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
Dahmen hit his tee at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.
