In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Jordan Spieth hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 59th at 4 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Spieth got a double bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 over for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 4 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 first, Spieth chipped in his third shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth's tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Spieth to 5 over for the round.