Bud Cauley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his day tied for 51st at 2 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cauley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Cauley had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

Cauley got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Cauley's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Cauley's 218 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Cauley's tee shot went 254 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cauley to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Cauley missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Cauley to 2 over for the round.