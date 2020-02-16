-
-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 16, 2020
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for The Genesis InvitationalPat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of The Genesis Invitational 2020, where Tiger Woods hosts at Riviera Country Club just outside of Los Angeles, CA.
Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Scott Brown, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
Ortiz tee shot went 217 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a 243 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.