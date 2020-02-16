Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Scott Brown, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

Ortiz tee shot went 217 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.