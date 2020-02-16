-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 16, 2020
Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Joel Dahmen, Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Hideki Matsuyama, and Scott Brown are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 503-yard par-5 first, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tringale to even for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Tringale's tee shot went 255 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 14th green, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Tringale had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
