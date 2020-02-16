Andrew Landry hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Joel Dahmen, and Scott Brown are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Landry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Landry's tee shot went 255 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Landry hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Landry's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Landry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.