Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin's nice approach leads to birdie at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Adam Hadwin hits his 95-yard approach shot to 4-feet then makes the putt for birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Scott Brown, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
Hadwin tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 148 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
