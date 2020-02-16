In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under with Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 223 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Matsuyama's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Matsuyama's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.