Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.