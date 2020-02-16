In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, James Hahn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Hahn hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hahn's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Hahn tee shot went 149 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 1 under for the round.