In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Brian Stuard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Joel Dahmen, Matt Kuchar, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Scott Brown are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Brian Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard hit a tee shot 245 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Stuard's tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.