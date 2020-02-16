-
Brian Stuard putts himself to an even-par final round of the Genesis Invitational
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard chips in for birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Brian Stuard chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Brian Stuard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 9 under; and Sung Kang, Joel Dahmen, Matt Kuchar, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Scott Brown are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Brian Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard hit a tee shot 245 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Stuard's tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.
