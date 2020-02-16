In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Brendon Todd hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 56th at 3 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Brendon Todd got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Todd's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Todd's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.