Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 16, 2020
The Takeaway
DJ's lucky lip-in, Tiger's four-putt, Rory co-leadsIn The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, where Dustin Johnson's scorecard was as much of a roller coaster as his crazy birdie putt, Tiger Woods recorded his second four-putt in as many starts and Rory McIlroy co-leads with Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 11 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Johnson got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
